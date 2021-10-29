New make-up brand Byu-t̮i by Popz made specifically with the African woman in mind
A local start-up beauty brand Byu-t̮i by Popz, has launched a range of locally infused make-up and beauty products.
Founded by Nthabi Mokitimi-Dlamini, the brand is inspired by her home country, Lesotho.
"I am excited about the launch of Byu-t̮i by Popz because we don’t have enough homegrown African make-up brands that are made specifically with the African woman in mind. My family roots are in Matelile, Mafeteng district in Lesotho and I was raised by my grandparents in Maseru.
“My grandmother, whilst a renowned academic, was also an entrepreneur at heart. Although most of our products are made in South Africa, it is Lesotho that gave me my start in life, and Byu-t̮i by Popz is my way of honouring my beautiful home country,” said Mokitimi-Dlamini.
Besides creating products that contain extracts from the blue agave, aloe vera and prickly pear plants from Lesotho, the brand is involved in two outreach programmes to help create employment for women coming out of abusive relationships.
Mokitimi-Dlamini has partnered with the Women’s Law Clinic in Lesotho and the Alexandra Centre for Abused Women in South Africa, to train women to become beauty therapists and equip them with marketing and business skills to become financially independent.
"Many women remain in an abusive relationship for financial security. If we can shift paradigms and help these women to believe in themselves by building confidence in their abilities, then they can chart their course independently,” says Mokitimi-Dlamini.
Byu-t̮i by Popz will officially launch on October 31.