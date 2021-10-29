New make-up brand Byu-t̮i by Popz made specifically with the African woman in mind

"I am excited about the launch of Byu-t̮i by Popz because we don’t have enough homegrown African make-up brands that are made specifically with the African woman in mind. My family roots are in Matelile, Mafeteng district in Lesotho and I was raised by my grandparents in Maseru.

“My grandmother, whilst a renowned academic, was also an entrepreneur at heart. Although most of our products are made in South Africa, it is Lesotho that gave me my start in life, and Byu-t̮i by Popz is my way of honouring my beautiful home country,” said Mokitimi-Dlamini.

Besides creating products that contain extracts from the blue agave, aloe vera and prickly pear plants from Lesotho, the brand is involved in two outreach programmes to help create employment for women coming out of abusive relationships.