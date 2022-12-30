New Year’s Eve handbag essentials to get you through the night

The countdown to the biggest party of the year has officially begun. Time to bid 2022 a fond farewell and joyfully welcome to 2023!

Story continues below Advertisement

Your outfit is sorted and you’re oh-so ready to party way into the early hours of the morning. However, besides an awesome outfit, perfect hairdo and professionally applied make-up, you’re going to need a well-packed handbag to get you through the night. When I say well-packed it does not mean you need to take your entire vanity content along with you but there are a few essentials.

Here’s a list of what you’ll need to pop into your clutch. Enjoy the party all night long with these handbag essentials. Picture: Pexels/Julia Larson A bold lipstick No party outfit is complete without bright lipstick. And even if you’re not heading out wearing a bold colour lipstick, it’s always a good idea to have one in your bag.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nothing brightens up a look more than a bright lip. Pop your lipstick in your bag for touch-ups during the night. Stay covered-up While I’m sure you baked your concealer and foundation into place, a concealer has a habit of failing on you as the night turns into morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

A touch of concealer during the night will brighten up those dark rings under your eyes. Opt for a pen concealer or cream concealer that you can apply with your fingertips. Get your glow on We all love highlighters. We can never get enough of them. And for some of us, there’s no such thing as too much highlighter! Keep on glowing through the night with a no-brush needed highlighter.