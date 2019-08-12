Priyanka Chopra revealed her husband, Nick Jonas, prefers her to wear more natural looks than glamorous ones during BeautyCon Los Angeles.
The 37-year-old Bollywood star admitted her Jonas Brothers singer husband appreciates every glamorous look the actress goes for, but enjoys her natural beauty more.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on
During Beautycon LA, Priyanka told PEOPLE: "He likes a bit of both. There are days when he likes a really natural thing.
"He's an appreciator. He's someone who can appreciate both things."
The 'Baywatch' beauty arrived at the Los Angeles event wearing a sheer black top, white blazer, and a matching pair of pants.
View this post on Instagram
LET’S 👏 GET 👏 IT. @priyankachopra took the stage today like a true Queen, touching on topics like feminism, diversity, investing in your future, and trusting your own journey. Drop a comment if you caught the panel, or watched her talk today with @moj on IG LIVE 🔥 Who’s ready for Day Two? #BeautyconLA
A post shared by Beautycon (@beautycon) on
To add some colour to her outfit, Priyanka opted for a bold pink eye shadow and lip colour.
Over a month ago, Priyanka and her husband joined his brother Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner for their French wedding and last week the "Isn't It Romantic" star showed off her outfit from the big day.
Paying tribute to her Indian roots in a stunning pale pink saree from Calcutta designer Sabyasachi, the actress showed off her unique style as she paired the dress with a selection of unique rose gold and pale pink accessories, including a pair of teardrop shaped earrings and rose-tinted shades.
View this post on Instagram
#SareeNotSorry! Nuff said! Wearing the perfect drape for the perfect wedding. it’s my go-to for every special occasion! Thank you @sabyasachiofficial for flying down the six yards of love and big hug to @stylebyami for making it happen 💕 #AlwaysADesiGirl #ThrowbackThursday
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on
The actress posted: "#SareeNotSorry Wearing the perfect drape for the perfect wedding... it's my go-to for every special occasion!
"Thank you @sabyasachiofficial for flying down the six yards of love and big hug to @stylebyami for making it happen #AlwaysADesiGirl."
Earlier in the week, Sophie and Priyanka were seen partying among the crowd at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on the opening night of the their husbands' "Happiness Begins" world tour.