Nicole Kidman on the cover of the Vanity Fair May edition. (Picture: Instagram)

With cropped, spiky, dyed-blonde hair and a provocative pose, she looks more like a punk rocker than a Hollywood beauty.

Miss Kidman shows some leg and spiky blonde hair. (Picture: Instagram)

Indeed, Nicole Kidman is barely recognisable in this photograph for May’s Vanity Fair in which she wears black leather trousers and a black Paco Rabanne band jacket – carefully unbuttoned to reveal she has nothing underneath.

Nicole Kidman channels her inner rockstar. (Picture: Instagram)

Miss Kidman, 51, adopted a more conventional pose, in low-cut Prada dress and diamond jewellery, for the magazine’s cover.

Nicole Kidman on the cover of Vanity Fair. (Picture: Instagram)

The Australian actress told Vanity Fair how she enjoys life away from the Hollywood spotlight – she and her husband, country singer Keith Urban, live in Nashville with their daughters Sunday, ten, and Faith, eight. Miss Kidman, revealed that for the sake of the girls she has banned social media at home.

‘They don’t have a phone and I don’t allow them to have Instagram,’ she said. ‘I try to keep some sort of boundaries.’

Sunday and Faith are becoming interested in music and acting by themselves – whether she wants them to or not, Miss Kidman said.