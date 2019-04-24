With cropped, spiky, dyed-blonde hair and a provocative pose, she looks more like a punk rocker than a Hollywood beauty.
Indeed, Nicole Kidman is barely recognisable in this photograph for May’s Vanity Fair in which she wears black leather trousers and a black Paco Rabanne band jacket – carefully unbuttoned to reveal she has nothing underneath.
Miss Kidman, 51, adopted a more conventional pose, in low-cut Prada dress and diamond jewellery, for the magazine’s cover.
The Australian actress told Vanity Fair how she enjoys life away from the Hollywood spotlight – she and her husband, country singer Keith Urban, live in Nashville with their daughters Sunday, ten, and Faith, eight. Miss Kidman, revealed that for the sake of the girls she has banned social media at home.
‘They don’t have a phone and I don’t allow them to have Instagram,’ she said. ‘I try to keep some sort of boundaries.’
Sunday and Faith are becoming interested in music and acting by themselves – whether she wants them to or not, Miss Kidman said.
‘You can’t really get kids into anything, I’ve realised. You can push them a bit, but motivation is a really hard thing.
‘I mean, nobody motivated me to be an actor – if anything they tried to deter me.’ Miss Kidman has two older children, Bella, 26, and Connor, 24, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, to whom she was married from 1990 to 2001.
