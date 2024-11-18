‘Nigeria refuelled my purpose!’ Unstoppable Chidimma Adetshina’s historic Miss Universe feat for Naija

Former Miss South Africa hopeful Chidimma Adetshina has had the last laugh after she was crowned Miss Universe first runner-up at the pageant held in Mexico City at the weekend. The Soweto-born Nigerian beauty queen will now hold the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania 2024. Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig was crowned Miss Universe.

The top 2 finish was a historic moment for Nigeria as Adetshina became the first Nigerian woman to crack the top 10 since Agabni Darego made it to the top 10 in 2001, before the beauty queen was even born. Despite shedding a tear over her Miss SA saga and being forced to withdraw from the competition after it was found her Mozambican mother may have committed identity fraud during her birth registration, Adetshina did not let negativity get to her as she continued to prepare for her Miss Universe after snatching the Miss Universe Nigeria crown. Adetshina’s journey has been an emotions fuelled rollercoaster with endless petitions calling for her removal from Miss SA, questions about her identity and around her citizenship, which appears to have been fraudulently acquired, according to the Department of Home Affairs.

The Home Affairs Department stated that all the ID and travel documents of Chidimma and her mother, Anabela Rungo would be withdrawn as they failed to respond to the deadline they were given to make a presentation as to why they should keep their South African documents. Despite the on-going matter, Adetshina remained focused and managed to emerge in the top spot as she was crowned the first Miss Universe runner-up on Sunday. Many of her supporters from Nigeria congratulated and showed her immense support on social media.

The founder of the Silverbird group, Ben Murray-Bruce took to X to congratulate Adetshina on her victory. “Congratulations to Chidimma Adetshina, our Miss Universe Nigeria, for emerging as the 1st Runner-Up at Miss Universe 2024. You have made us all proud. You’re a star!,” he wrote. Congratulations to Chidimma Adetshina, our Miss Universe Nigeria, for emerging as the 1st Runner-Up at Miss Universe 2024. You have made us all proud. You’re a star! 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/9xGzR5fRVo

— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) November 17, 2024 X user @EricaNlewedim commented, “I’m so proud of Chidimma Adetshina! That’s how you rise, when rocks are thrown at you keep stepping on them and you go higher! Eyes on the prize, a true Queen!” I’m so proud of Chidinma Adetshina! That’s how you rise, when rocks are thrown at you keep stepping on them and you go higher! Eyes on the prize 👸 a true Queen! — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) November 17, 2024 X user @DavidHundeyin commented, “Congratulations to Chidimma Adetshina and a word of appreciation to Ben Murray-Bruce for taking action that turned a shameful episode of African self-hatred into a celebration of African unity. It doesn't happen very often, but good triumphed over evil this time.”

Congratulations to Chidimma Adetshina and a word of appreciation to @benmurraybruce for taking action that turned a shameful episode of African self-hatred into a celebration of African unity.



It doesn't happen very often, but good triumphed over evil this time. pic.twitter.com/FRv6db6K30 — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) November 17, 2024 X user @Enioluwa commented, “I love when people go against all odds and give their very best. Congratulations, Chidimma, on becoming Miss Nigeria and achieving 1st runner-up at Miss Universe! I pray this is just the beginning of an incredible journey for you.” I love when people go against all odds and give their very best.



Congratulations, Chidimma, on becoming Miss Nigeria and achieving 1st runner-up at Miss Universe! I pray this is just the beginning of an incredible journey for you.👸🏾