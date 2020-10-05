No lies detected: Khanyi Mbau shuts down Twitter trolls with funny Jik comment

South African actress Khanyi Mbau has had a busy weekend. Taking to her socials on Saturday night, the “Red Room” star posted a scene from Beyoncé’s famous “Brown Skin Girl” song with the caption: “This song is touched for me!!! To us brown skin girls worldwide!! I SAID WHAT I SAID! Go argue with Jik plz!! DANKIE BEY.” Before Twitter folk could take pot shots at Mbau’s lightened skin, she immediately addressed the elephant in the room and poked fun at the fact with her “Go argue with Jik plz!!” comment. This song is touched for me!!! To us brown skin girls world wide!! ❤️❤️❤️ I SAID WHAT I SAID! Go argue with Jik plz!! DANKIE BEY 😂 pic.twitter.com/0cbzfNR03U — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) October 3, 2020 Over the years, the actress’s skin colour has been a bone of contention with her fans. Every time Mbau posts a picture of herself to social media, her followers immediately react to her lightened skin tone. Her responses always illicit a slew of arguments, but this time her cheeky clapback was proof of her devilishly funny sense of humour.

Still, it didn’t stop the negative comments.

One user said: “Khanyi you ain't brown, you're pink, red, magenta dack, coconut girl.”

But the “Ubusuku bonke” singer refused to let things go.

Late into the nights, tweeps were still at it, and Mbau posted another response: Yoh it’s 11pm!!! Good night guys!! Please drag me quietly ngi lele manje (I’m asleep now)!!“

Mbau isn’t the only local personality to get dragged for referencing 2019 song “Brown Skin Girl”.

In August, Pearl Thusi posted a smouldering picture of herself rocking a bikini, captioning the post: “Brown skin girl … skin just like pearl’s …”

Almost immediately, tweeps started to call her skin colour into question.

In a subtle dig, Thusi posted another message to her socials, saying: “People who don’t like you will even hate how you blink.

“Just keep walking your path. If they were focused on their own path they wouldn’t have time to address every little thing about you.

“And (they) want you to stop and address their issues with you to slow you down. KEEP MOVING!”