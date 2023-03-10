No make-up removal wipes? No problem. Here are ways to remove stubborn make-up when you don’t have any wipes

Never go to bed wearing make-up. This is one of those skincare rules that we all know but not everyone abides by and then wonder why they get pesky breakouts.

By not removing your make-up, your pores get clogged, which means your skin doesn’t breathe and cannot rejuvenate. Besides the obvious skin damage, let’s take a moment and think about how nasty your bedding gets if you don’t remove your make-up at night! Since make-up wipes have come onto the market it’s become a breeze to remove stubborn make-up like waterproof mascara and matte lipsticks

Make-up wipes are convenient. Picture: Unsplash Towfiqu Barbhuiya Unfortunately, not everyone can afford, what can sometimes be expensive, make-up removal wipes. Here are a few tips on how to remove different types of stubborn make-up when you don’t have any wipes. Waterproof eye make-up

Saturate a cotton wool pad with coconut oil and hold it over the eye area for a few seconds. This helps to dissolve the make-up. Then gently wipe away the make-up. Repeat the process if needed. Use coconut oil to remove eye make-up. Picture: Pexels Anna Shvets Stay fast or stubborn matte lipsticks After applying a generous amount of petroleum jelly over your lipstick, leave it to sit on your lips for a few minutes while you're removing make-up from other areas of your face. Use a warm, damp cloth to remove the petroleum jelly, which will remove the lipstick at the same time.