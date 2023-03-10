No make-up removal wipes? No problem. Here are ways to remove stubborn make-up when you don’t have any wipes

Never go to bed wearing make-up.
This is one of those skincare rules that we all know but not everyone abides by and then wonder why they get pesky breakouts.
By not removing your make-up, your pores get clogged, which means your skin doesn’t breathe and cannot rejuvenate.
Besides the obvious skin damage, let’s take a moment and think about how nasty your bedding gets if you don’t remove your make-up at night!
Since make-up wipes have come onto the market it’s become a breeze to remove stubborn make-up like waterproof mascara and matte lipsticks
Unfortunately, not everyone can afford, what can sometimes be expensive, make-up removal wipes.
Here are a few tips on how to remove different types of stubborn make-up when you don’t have any wipes.
Waterproof eye make-up
Saturate a cotton wool pad with coconut oil and hold it over the eye area for a few seconds. This helps to dissolve the make-up. Then gently wipe away the make-up. Repeat the process if needed.
Stay fast or stubborn matte lipsticks
After applying a generous amount of petroleum jelly over your lipstick, leave it to sit on your lips for a few minutes while you're removing make-up from other areas of your face. Use a warm, damp cloth to remove the petroleum jelly, which will remove the lipstick at the same time.
Foundation and concealer
Once again, coconut oil is your best friend. Apply a good amount of oil over your skin and allow the oil to break down the products. Leave it on your skin for about a minute, then gently remove the oil using soft cotton swabs. Once you have most of the product removed, you can go ahead and wash your face.