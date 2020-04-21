Nomzamo Mbatha to host Instagram Live series

Actress and human rights activist Nomzamo Mbatha is hosting an Instagram Live series called From Within.

Mbatha, who has been the face of Neutrogena since 2015, will host a seven-part event at 8pm from Tuesday, April 21 to Monday, April 27. The former Isibaya actress will give women tips on how to stay motivated and explore fun activities at home.

Each episode will focus on various topics related to mental, emotional and physical well-being. Tuesday night's episode looks at how best to manage stress and anxiety during the lockdown.

Wednesday's episode is dedicated to physical well-being, exploring aerobic fitness and a yoga session while Thursday’s episode features the UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, who will be sharing her story in the inspiration session.

Don’t miss the skincare regime on Friday’s pamper session, which focuses on skin health. And Mbatha shares her Neutrogena routine, followed by a make-up tutorial for that night out when the lockdown is lifted.

When you’ve mastered Mbatha’s glam look, tune into Sunday's nutrition edition, which includes a cooking demo with the actress.

Next Monday, she does a recap for those who missed any of the shows.

