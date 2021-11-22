Not everyone can afford a tan artist like Kim Kardashian but here’s how to get a flawless DIY self-tan

Kim Kardashian recently posted a series of images showing the outfit she wore to bestie Paris Hilton’s wedding. Of course, her look was perfection. The long black Rick Owen strapless dress showed off her tanned arms, chest and bits of her toned abs.

The reality TV star is always very good with tagging those who have a role to play when putting together a look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) With this look, she credited the designer (Rick Owens), hairstylist (Jesus Guerrero) and make-up artist (Ariel). This time she even included tan artist Isabel Alysa. We all know that celebrities, like Kim, always have flawless golden tans, looking like they’ve spent days in the sun on a tropical beach.

However, I had no idea that the person responsible for that bronze goddess vibe was called a “tan artist”. A quick scroll through tan artist Isabel Alysa’s Instagram page, you’ll see that even though Kim seems to be one of her top clients, she’s waved her golden wand over other celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabel Alysa Tan Artist (@isabelalysa) While not all of us can afford the services of a tan artist, we have to rely on our DIY skills to create a tropical island-inspired golden glow at home.

There are so many different types of self-tanning products on the market, but no matter what formula you decide on, it’s the way you apply it that either give you a flawless look or leave you looking a hot, orange mess. Here are a few tips on how to use self-tanning products to get the best results. Always exfoliate and, if you need to, shave and do so at least four hours prior to applying self-tanning products to create a beautiful smooth skin canvas.

Circular motions are usually best when applying a self-tanner. You don't need to rub it in. For creases in areas such as the elbows and knees, if these areas are very dry, apply moisturiser and allow to absorb for at least an hour before tanning. Always wipe knuckles, knees and the back of the hands lightly with a damp cloth or wet wipe after applying the tan to ensure the most natural-looking tan. The skin on these areas is drier and can result in a darker fade if you don't dab them after.