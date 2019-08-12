Some ladies have their favourite nail colours and know what they want when they sit down for a manicure.
Then there are others who like to try new colours, which makes it harder to settle on a colour, especially with all the crazy colours available.
If you’re looking for something other than french tips, dark nails or undecided on a new colour, then try going nude.
Nude, barely-there nails are a great option if you feel like you've run out of options or needing something new.
View this post on Instagram
🕊 . . . . . #nails #nail #nailsofinstagram #naildesign #nails💅 #manicure #manicure💅 #manicure_ideas #longnails #longnailsdontcare #girls #justusgirls #white #nudenails #ногти #ногти2019 #ногтидизайн #ногтигель #ногтиуфа #ногтигельлак #маникюр #маникюр2019 #маникюргель #маникюридеи #liketime #лайктайм #взаимныеподписки #балеринаногти #нюдовыйманикюр
A post shared by 💅🏽 that manicure is heaven 💅🏽 (@ineedamanicure) on
Especially for a modern bride who wants to break away from the classic french manicure.
To achieve the nude look you have to find a nail polish colour that’s as close to your skin tone as possible.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by @ _nail_ann_ on
If you’re not having gel nails done at a salon but at home instead, don’t skip the top coat step. Not only does will it extend the wear of your nail polish but will add a smooth glossy finish.
One of the greatest advantages of having nude nails is that it goes with any outfit.
Nude nails might sound boring to some, but it’s doesn’t mean you can’t have a bit of fun. You can a bit of sparkle or gold on the tips, a sheer pearly topcoat or get creative with subtle nail art.
View this post on Instagram
Нюд. или слегка прикрытая обнаженность 👙🤭😉 . . #luxio_blush . #гибкиеленты . . #маникюрлюксио #ногтикировочепецк #идеиманикюра #дизайнногтей #ногтилук #дизайнногтей #красивыеногти #идеиманикюра #ногтикиров #стильныеногти #нюдовыйманикюр #luxiogel #fashionnails #nailart #naillook #nails #nudenails #nailstyle
A post shared by ⚜️Ногти Кирово-Чепецк⚜️ (@nikulina_nails) on
View this post on Instagram
Finally got round to doing my own nails! My nails were soooo long thanks to @the_gelbottle_inc builder in a bottle and I decided to trim them down and go a little shorter. #nails #freshnails #nailsofinstagram #nailenvy #beauty #leicesterbeauty #supportleicesterlocal #thegelbottle #gelbottle #biab #builderinabottle #nailsonfleek #nailstyle #nailtech #instadaily @the_gelbottle_inc #biab18 #diamante #crystals #nudenails #nailfie #naturalnails
A post shared by LB Nails & Beauty (@lb_beautyroom) on
View this post on Instagram
🌟🌈 𝔰𝔱𝔞𝔯𝔰𝔢𝔞𝔰𝔬𝔫🌈🌟 Love these little holo stars 😍 • • • • #nails #nailsnz #nailtech #nailtechnz #acrylic #acrylicnails #longnails #coffinnails #coffinshapenails #starnails #holographicnails #nudenails #stars #cutenails #nailsoftheday #nailsofinstagram #nailinspo #nailideas #nailschristchurch #christchurchnails
A post shared by D A S H ★ N A I L S ★ N Z (@dashnailsnz) on