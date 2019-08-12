Nude nails are perfect for the modern bride. (Picture: Instagram/djnails_beauty)

Some ladies have their favourite nail colours and know what they want when they sit down for a manicure. Then there are others who like to try new colours, which makes it harder to settle on a colour, especially with all the crazy colours available.

If you’re looking for something other than french tips, dark nails or undecided on a new colour, then try going nude.

Nude, barely-there nails are a great option if you feel like you've run out of options or needing something new.

Especially for a modern bride who wants to break away from the classic french manicure.

To achieve the nude look you have to find a nail polish colour that’s as close to your skin tone as possible.

If you’re not having gel nails done at a salon but at home instead, don’t skip the top coat step. Not only does will it extend the wear of your nail polish but will add a smooth glossy finish.

One of the greatest advantages of having nude nails is that it goes with any outfit.

Nude nails might sound boring to some, but it’s doesn’t mean you can’t have a bit of fun. You can a bit of sparkle or gold on the tips, a sheer pearly topcoat or get creative with subtle nail art.