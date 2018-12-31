Stay fresh while you party into the New Year. (Picture: Pixabay)

Whoop! Whoop! It’s New Year’s Eve. Party time. The biggest party of the year. We’ll be saying goodbye to 2018 and welcoming 2019. Party plans sorted. Outfit sorted.

Now all you need to do is pack your evening bag with a few essentials to get you through the night and well into the early hours of the morning.

Here’s a list of must-have items to pop into your clutch.

Be bold: No party outfit is complete without a bright lippie. Ruby red, fuschia pink or tangerine orange will add a pop of colour if you’re wearing your LBD.

WE LOVE: Mini MAC Lipstick in Retro Matte Ruby Woo, R130.00

Retro Matte Ruby Woo

Coverup: A touch concealer during the night out will brighten up those dark rings especially when makeup tends to move due to sweat. Opt for a cream concealer that you can apply with your fingertips or a pen concealer.

WE LOVE: Givenchy Mister Light Concealer, R590.00

Light Concealer

Glow baby glow: We all love highlighter. We can never get enough of them. And for some of us, there’s no such thing as too much highlighter! Keep on glowing through the night with a no-brush needed highlighter.

WE LOVE: Benefit Watt's Up!, R475.00

Watt's Up!

Keep it fresh: One of the best makeup tricks for an instant fresh dewy skin, is a face mist. A few sprays on dull and tired skin and you’ll be freshened up and glowing in no time.

WE LOVE: MAC Prep + Prime Fix+, R340.00

Fix+ Pinklit



