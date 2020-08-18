Obstetrician and gynaecologist launches body care range

After several years in the medical sector, specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Karabo Tlale, has a firm grasp on the needs and wants of women. She has now taken the knowledge forward with the recent launch of 'Sensual You', a body care range. Dr Tlale's entrepreneurial skill started while she was still at school, where she began selling different items to raise pocket money. While she loves being a doctor, she wanted to diversify her portfolio. “One needs to keep improving themselves since there get to be discoveries, new developments, and with the fourth industrial revolution, there is a lot of advancement not only theoretically but practically as well. Attending congresses helps a lot either as refresher courses or to gather knowledge on the latest developments,” Dr Tlale explained.

She added: ”Reinventing oneself and creating elements to diversify one’s portfolio is one important aspect of life. It brings along a break in what turns out to be a monotonous career path. As it is, I have just launched the 'Sensual You' body care range, which in essence, is not a different line from medicine, but brings out other skills, e.g. business, mind and creativity.”

When asked about how South African women can help uplift one another, Dr Tlale said: “Sharing information and working together is also usually beneficial. Holding seminars, workshops etc, to enlighten women and to recruit women, when projects are launched in the communities, are essential. I would be really happy to mentor another woman. It surely would need time invested in it and commitment, but at the end of the day, it would be rewarding.”

Sensual You is available online.