Official State of Israel IG account trolls Gigi Hadid after she voices support for Palestine

Over the weekend, Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram stories to post a graphic with the words: “There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians. “Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.”

She was then called out by the State of Israel’s Instagram account for the post. Re-sharing her post and tagging her, they took to their Instagram Stories, saying: “Have you been sleeping the past week? “Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you.”

State of Israel Instagram story. Picture: Instagram In a follow-up post, the State of Israel’s Instagram account shared an image of what appears to be a bloodied floor with children’s toys, once again tagging Hadid in the post saying: “If you don’t condemn this, your words mean NOTHING.”

State of Israel Instagram story. Picture: Instagram The model has not been silent on the war.

Last week she shared the following statement: “My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict too many of which are children. “I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily. “I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person. The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with and does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) “If you are hurting, as I share my condolences today with my loved ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I’m sending you my love & strength whoever and wherever you are,” Hadid continued.