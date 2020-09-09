Olive oil as a beauty aid is also easy on your wallet

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

What isn't olive oil good for? You can cook with it, use it for salad dressing or marinade. It doesn't stop there either. Olive oil can also be used on your body, hands and feet. It’s full of antioxidants. We will explain how it works. Hands and feet Olive oil works well as a personal care product for your hands and feet. Do you struggle with dry cuticles? Use a cotton pad and olive oil and it will be a thing of the past. The same applies for dry heels, rub the oil on your feet and watch the dryness disappear.

Hair

Do you struggle with split ends? A few drops of olive oil can work miracles. Apply it to the last 2 inches (about 5cm) of strands that are damaged. Although you are just treating the ends, make sure to keep your hair pinned up so that the oil does not get on your clothes. You may also mix it with your favourite shampoo or conditioner.

Skin

Putting olive oil on your face sounds like a bad idea at first. The fattiness of the oil won't block all your pores. Olive oil does not have a blocking effect on your face, on the contrary, it even makes sure that your skin is perfectly hydrated. Mix some with a bit of sugar and you will have a natural scrub. Your skin will love it!

Lips

Are your lips really dry? Rub olive oil on them to make them less dry. Just apply a thin layer and your lips will be soft in no time. However, do mind the sun as the oil on your lips increases chances of sunburn. Therefore, rub the oil on your lips in the evenings in order to avoid sunburn.