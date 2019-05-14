Optiphi Calm Balm for sensitive skin.



Optiphi is a South African brand that evolved from the expertise in the field of wound care dressings and ointments - creating a results driven skincare range.

The latest product in their body range is the Calm Balm - ideal for skins prone to sensitivity. It can also be used for exzema, psoriasis and for calming the skin after laser treatments, waxing or shaving.





It claims to assist in alleviating redness, burning and swelling and strengthens the skin to tolerate stress.





I have been using the product for about 2 months now, applying it once a day on my decollete, which has always been prone to redness and sensitivity.





After a few days of using the Optiphi Calm Balm I noticed that the permanent slight redness that is always present had subsided - which is quite an achievement considering that the area had been irritated for a few years. This is a result of Hesperidin - and ingredient that recovers blood flow in skin and restores skin surface temperature, whilst it improves skin tone and colour.





The decollete is also an area that is prone to deep lines from sun exposure and sleeping on one's side. I have replaced my neck cream with the Calm Balm and have also noticed a reduction in lines on my decollete from the ingredient L-Carnosine, which c ounteracts the formation of glycation, reducing wrinkles & lines, increasing skin firmness.





I also used it after having a TCA peel treatment - and it reduced the redness within a day.

Ingredients:



