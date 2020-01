Our favourite hair and makeup looks from the Somhale white wedding









Zinhle looked like a goddess in a blonde bob by The San HAIR. Picture: @djzinhle/Instagram

Love wins as TV personality and choreographer Somizi Mhlongo weds the love of his life, Mohale Motaung. The Somhale white wedding ceremony took place on Thursday at River Meadow Manor in Middeldrift, Johannesburg.

It was attended by Mzansi's A-listers who made sure to stick to the theme of all-white, except for Cassper who rocked up in blue and black. We understand that he probably wanted to stand out but there are other ways of seeking attention without using someone's wedding.





Anyway, as expected, the ladies came through for the union, with the likes of former Miss South Africa, Basetsana Kumalo taking the spotlight. The media mogul pulled out all the strings and wore her 1994 crown that she got when she was named the first black Miss SA.





Basetsana Kumalo. Picture: Instagram.





Besides donning exquisite gowns, the ladies had the perfect face beat to match their garb and these are our favourite make-up and hair looks.





Dj Zinhle





Zinhle looked like a goddess in a blonde bob by The San HAIR and her make-up was done by Audrey Mofokeng , one of the best make-up artists in the country. She complemented her look with gold LV earrings.





Dj Zinhle. Picture: Instagram.





Khanyi Mabu





Khanyi snapped with a natural look and a popping lipstick. Nikki Pitso is the lady behind her makeup, who kept it minimal but made sure she stands out with red lips. To add more flair, Mbau wore Lashious eyelashes and a curly ponytail by Bless The Hairstudio





Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Instagram.





Khaya Dladla





Men in makeup are so beautiful and actor, and casting director, Khaya Dladla showed us how it's done. His eyes were popping in pink, his locks into a bun and added accessories for more flair. We also love his orange nails.





Khaya Dlala. Picture: Instagram.





Roseanna Hall





Just like Mbau, Roseanna went for a more natural look and the nude lipstick did the most. Zuki Raoleka is the one who made sure the model looks the part without trying too hair. She kept her signature blonde short hair and completed the look with American Swiss stud earrings.





Roseanna Hall. Picture: Instagram.





Renate Stuurman





It sure seems like most of the ladies kept it natural. Renate trimmed her eyebrows, put some nude eye-shadow and lipstick and kept her afro. That alone was enough to make her stand out.





Renate Stuurman. Picture: Instagram.





Zandile Msutwana





Zandile Msutwana knows what they meant when they said "let your crown shine". She was a head turner with her huge afro.





Zandile Msutwana. Picture: Instagram.





The somhale white wedding will be exclusively shown on Showmax online from February 24.