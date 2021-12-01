Our favourite perfumes you’ll want to spritz all summer

Wearing a beautiful fragrance is like wearing a beautiful dress. In the same way that a style of dress can make you sexy so can your fragrance.

When I step out of the house without a spritz of perfume I feel bare and when I’m wearing just my favourite scent on a hot summer’s day, I feel clothed. Perfume has a way of transporting one back in time. For me smelling my favourite summer perfume will always take me back to holidays at the beach or, lazy days spent at the poolside at my family home.

While many already have our favourites, the perfume you simply cannot be without, it’s great to try something new. You might just find a new “go-to” fragrance.

Here are a few summer fragrances you might want to try the next time you’re perfume shopping. Viktor Rolf Flowerbomb Eau De Parfum Flowerbomb Perfume by Viktor & Rolf, Show off your whimsical side with Flowerbomb, the Oriental fragrance that explodes around you with the intensity of a freshly blooming garden.

Calvin Klein Eternity Summer For Women Enjoy summertime all year long with Eternity Summer for women. The sunshiny fragrance is a unique combination of floral notes including water lily, peony and gardenia with sensual and soft musk and blonde wood base. Relax with bright notes of pear, watermelon, mandarin and green bamboo leaves for a clean, fresh aroma. Bulgari Omnia Pink Sapphire Eau De Toilette