Our queen has landed! Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is back home

For those living overseas, the pandemic has kept us away from our loved ones. With international borders closed, many are only allowed to travel under special circumstances.

So imagine our surprise when reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi posted images this week of herself in what appears to be her home town in the Eastern Cape?

Taking to Instagram Tunzi gifted her 2.7 million followers with pictures of herself in her village, Sidwadweni.

Captioning the images with: “Even if for a very short while, being home will always be restoration of the soul. After so long we are now currently navigating on tears of joy, love, warmth, support and song. Kuhle eMatolweni!”

It appears the visit will be a short one, but Tunzi couldn’t be happier to be back in South Africa.