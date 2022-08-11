Over R3m worth of prizes for Miss South Africa 2022 revealed

It’s only three days to go before the reigning Miss South Africa Lalela Msawane hands over the crown to her successor at the Capital City’s Sun Bet Arena, Time Square. The highly anticipated Miss SA pageant is set to take place on Saturday, August 13, and the newly crowned Miss SA will walk away with prizes worth more than R3 million.

Story continues below Advertisement

The new Miss SA is set to take home R1m in cash. She will move into a luxurious penthouse apartment worth R10.5m, in the sought-after Ellipse development in Waterfall City. For the duration of her reign, the new queen will reside in a fully furnished apartment by Superbalist.com with homeware by Woolworths.

Galaxy Blinds has provided all the blinds and curtains. She will move into a luxurious penthouse apartment worth R10.5m, in the sought-after Ellipse development in Waterfall City. Picture: Supplied “Tricolt is always pushing the boundaries in terms of luxury design and world class amenities and our Ellipse development is a prime example. “This award-winning development offers a luxurious lifestyle from R1.6m and we are excited to launch our final Ellipse tower in October 2022,” said Tricolt’s CEO, Tim Kloek.

Story continues below Advertisement

The winner also gets to drive a Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan during her reign. Other prizes include Ade Hair, American Swiss, Bacher & Co: Fragrance sponsorship for her year of reign, Brand South Africa, Delsey/Destinations by Frasers, Cohesive Collaboration Clynical Pshycologist, Dr Sikander, Dr Smile and Forever New. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa) To view the full prize list visit www.misssa.co.za.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Top 10 finalits for Miss SA 2022 are Anarzade Omar, Ayanda Thabethe, Itumeleng Parage, Keaoleboga Nkashe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Luvé Meyer, Luyanda Zuma, Ndavi Nokeri, Pearl Ntshehi and Tamsyn Jack. The Miss South Africa 2022 will be announced at SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria on Saturday, August 13. The prestigious event will be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic, DStv Channel 161) and MNet (DStv Channel 101) at 6:30 pm.

Story continues below Advertisement