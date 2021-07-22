Pamper yourself with these satisfying home spa treatments

With the country still on level 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown, going to the salon has been challenging. It’s worse now because most shops are closed following last week’s unrest. What happened in South Africa left many people under a lot of stress. To release all the tension, this is what you can do to pamper yourself from home.

Exfoliate Exfoliate your face after cleansing it. Exfoliating helps to unclog pores, preventing whiteheads and blackheads from forming. It removes all the dirt and impurities that may still be present after cleansing, allowing your skin to feel the full effect of the masks, serums and moisturisers that follow this spa-level experience. Face mask

Now that the pores are cleared with impurities removed, you can start applying the face mask. Go for peel-off masks, like the Exuviance Rejuvenating Treatment Masque. Eye cream Taking good care of the eye area is crucial in maintaining a radiant and youthful complexion. After all, the eyes are the window to the soul. Applying eye cream helps rejuvenate tired eyes with its intensive hydrating and soothing properties.

Moisturise To keep your skin moist and hydrated, layer on moisturiser. Moisturising is the secret to slowing down anti-ageing signs, so this is a step not to miss. Neck cream