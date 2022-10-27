Pat McGrath loved creating looks for Taylor Swift’s ‘Bejeweled’ music video

Pat McGrath loved creating make-up looks for Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video. The 57-year-old celebrity make-up artist was “all in” after the 32-year-old pop superstar approached her to be in charge of beauty in the star-studded third video – which includes cameos from Laura Dern, Haim, Dita Von Teese and Jack Antonoff – from her tenth studio album, “Midnights”.

She told InStyle magazine: “I remember when Taylor and her team first called and mentioned that (‘Bejeweled’) was a theme that I would be obsessed with. As soon as she explained the theme … I knew I was all in.” McGrath said once she was giving the jewel-toned brief, she got to work to conjure up “around 30 looks” for the easter egg-laden video, which included throwbacks to Swift’s third album, “Speak Now”.

She said: “Once I had all those elements, I sat down and designed around 30 looks.” McGrath said that she and her team “tried every colour and shade of crystal, different wing shapes, various ombré gradations, (and) all sorts of eye shadows from my classic Mothership Eye Palettes and the holiday’s MTHRSHP Celestial Nirvana Eye Palette.”

The Pat McGrath Lab founder – whose little black book of clients boasts names such as Madonna, Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston – revealed that Swift herself was involved “every step of the way”. McGrath labelled the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker – who also directed the music video – “dazzling” and as “beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside”. McGrath also said: “Taylor was such an incredible director. She made me feel confident to be the queen. It was a day I will never forget.”

