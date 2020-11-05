Pearl Thusi uses ’cheeky’ product placement to shut down Twitter trolls

“Queen Sono” star Pearl Thusi isn’t one to shy away from the negative comments she receives on social media. When trolls come for her, she gives as hard as she gets. This week, the actress decided to shut down her haters with a “cheeky” Twitter post (pun intended) while also reminding fans of her collaboration with MAC Cosmetics. Taking to Twitter, Thusi posted a picture of herself in a bronze bikini with the caption: “If you read or write anything negative about me please have this image in mind. “You know you want this bronzed Goddess Glow so get you (sic) @MACXPEARL ME kit. Pics on either side of this post...” If you read or write anything negative about me please have this image in mind. 😘 my 🍑✌🏽



You know you want this bronzed Goddess Glow so get you @MACXPEARL ME kit. Pics on either side of this post... 💛🤎🧡 pic.twitter.com/KicQTgBfOx — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) November 4, 2020 The picture, showing off the TV personality’s toned physique, gained more than 6.5K likes within hours.

Most of the comments praised the actress for putting in the work while in lockdown.

“Let me save this picture and close the door with immediate effect,” wrote one tweep.

Let me save this picture and close the door with immediate effect 🍑 pic.twitter.com/ue6LsDH1PT — Simtho Biyela (@Simtho_Biyela) November 4, 2020

Another commented with: “Pearl is the reason why I broke up with my girlfriend. She asked me to choose between You and Her, now I'm single.”

Pearl is the reason why i broke up with my girlfriend she asked me to choose between You and Her, now I'm single. pic.twitter.com/0vJWB0yd0T — S. Buthelezi (@4RealSuffo) November 4, 2020

Hours before, Thusi punted her MAC x Pearl collaboration which she announced in February.

The two limited-edition make-up kits feature products hand-picked from MAC’s existing ranges by Thusi and are made for all skin tones and genders.

On the launch of the collaboration, she said: “This has been a long time coming, making sure that everything is going to be perfect. I am really proud to be here today. Look at God, guys!”