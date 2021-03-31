Pearl Thusi's half-naked pictures leave fans shook

Actress and TV presenter Pearl Thusi left fans gobsmacked after posting half-naked pictures of herself. Taking to Instagram, the Queen Sono star shared pictures of herself in a silver bra with her 3.8 million followers. She took the selfies in the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, where she is currently on holiday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) With 113K likes and 1.2K comments, fans were quick to share their astonishment and commended her on her toned figure. “Bathong ka lepuna Pearl,” commented one, while another said “Alexa pls play essence by wizkid ft tems.”

In November last year, the mother of two went on a getaway with her daughters where she also shared another hot picture of herself wearing a bronze bathing suit.

In other news, Thusi recently launched a range of scented candles, soaps and diffusers with The Sitota Collection.

The collection is a candles’ brand founded by Yvette Davis Gayle. All their products are plant-based and when Thusi launched the #sitotaxpt range with them, all the candles and soaps sold out on the same day of its release.

Here’s more of our favourite pictures of Thusi in sizzling hot bikinis:

Maaji South Africa

When she visited Kwa-Zulu-Natal in August last year, Thusi turned heads in stunning floral beachwear by Maaji South Africa.

Snakeskin print

The snakeskin print bikini she wore when she ordered her followers to comment on her photo using emojis, was stunning. We love how she completed the look with a crotchet kimono.

In Mauritius

Who will ever forget when she, and her bestie DJ Zinhle Jiyane, went on a holiday in Mauritius in January last year and wore black and white bathing suits? What a moment.

The actor also shared a heartfelt tribute to a legendary newsreader, Noxolo Grootboom.