Pharrell Williams launches all-gender skincare line

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The all-gender products are also made for every skin type.

Pharrell explained: “Humanrace Skincare doesn’t differentiate by race or gender. We’re creating for humans; we are all born in the same skin and Humanrace celebrates this.”

Dr. Elena, who has been Pharrell's dermatologist for 20 years, added: "This routine is formulated from Pharrell’s skincare experience and we wanted to choose ingredients that are clean, effective and friendly for all skin types. We adhered to the European standard of 1,300 banned ingredients as an important starting point and then we went further to develop our own restrictions. We worked to create products that had no rocks, nuts, seeds, or plastic particles in our formulas to ensure no micro-tears occur which can result in damaging your skin."

The Humanrace skincare line launches via humanrace.com on November 25.