PICS: 4 local celebs that have stunned in sexy underwear & swimwear









Buhle Samuels. Picture: Instagram Sun’s out, buns out! And there’s a whole lot of buns out all over our social media timelines. Our hot Mzansi queens have been slipping into tiny bikinis of all shapes and sizes showing off their curvaceous bodies and as much flesh as they can. This week ex SA soapie star, Buhle Samuels, posted yet another steamy video wearing a sporty black underwear set by Lounge Underwear.

In the video, we see the actress slowly walking towards a fan with hair blowing in true “slow sultry walk” style.

But this isn’t the first time that Samuels sets her timeline on fire with sizzling posts.

From skimpy revealing underwear to sexy bikinis, she’s shown us that she’s not at all shy about her voluptuous body.

She’s not the only SA beauty who’s loving her body this summer.

Let’s take a look at a few of the other local celebs who have been sitting our social media pages on fire.

DJ Zinhle showed off her toned "mom body" in a white bikini with gold chain details.

Boity certainly wasn't shy to off her voluptuous bottom in this ruched black bikini.

Even social media influencer Sarah Langa got into the swimwear posts game and flashed some skin in a video shot in Tanzania.