They say you aren’t ugly, you just don’t have the money yet. Trending on Twitter is the 2008vs2018 hashtag, where people share snaps of what they looked like 10 years ago in comparison to their current look.

Another hashtag trending alongside 2008vs2018 is #HowHardDidAgeHitYou. While many seem to have grown and are looking way better than they did a decade ago, well, others, seem to have been beaten down by the age factor.

Here are some of the celebs who took up the 2008vs2018 challenge.

2009 vs 2019 pic.twitter.com/KWzF4pzIym — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) January 13, 2019

Second year at varsity vs the year I turned 30 #2008vs2018 pic.twitter.com/sSDL0TskJH — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) January 14, 2019