London - It has distanced itself from the scantily-clad models of the past. But now the Pirelli calendar seems to have banned any trace of joy.
For the 2020 edition features leading actresses in moody, Shakespeare-themed poses. Emma Watson and Kristen Stewart are among the stars giving edgy, unsmiling interpretations of Romeo’s doomed lover Juliet.
The dramatic departure from the glamour shots of the 80s and 90s is a clear signal that Pirelli is determined to shed its racy image once and for all, following a string of similarly progressive calendars in recent years.
Watson, 29, seems almost nun-like in a white corseted dress, matching gloves and a dramatic wimple, while Stewart, 29, exudes a goth-like intensity. "It’s lovely to have the narrative behind the still image. I think that makes it a richer image," said Watson.