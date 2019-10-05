Placecol skincare has recently launched a new range of serums to treat skin conditions at cellular level.
The Placecol Excellence range is packed with active ingredient, offering solutions for the most common skin concerns, including erasing fine lines and reducing wrinkles, combating hyper-pigmentation or sun damage or refining your skin’s texture.
For the past 4 weeks I have been using 3 of the products to see whether they made a difference to my skin condition:
Placecol Excellence Gravity Lift Solution:
25ml RSP R750
This serum contains a blend of 8 age-defying active ingredients to give the face a visible lift by strengthening sagging skin.
I applied it morning and evening for 10 days and noticed that the skin around my chin and jawline appeared to be firmer and the lines around my eyes were not as noticeable due to the plumping effect.
It’s an easy product to apply and is quickly absorbed so it didn’t add any extra time to my skincare regime.
I love the idea that it contains a blend of plant extracts and irritant-free Retinol to stimulate and reinforce the restructuring of the skin.
Placecol Excellence Brighten Solution
25ml RSP R690