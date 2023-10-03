‘Please don’t intentionally break the bones in your face’ - doctor warns against disturbing ‘bone smashing’ trend

There’s always some bizarre viral trend popping up on TikTok but this one just doesn’t make any sense at all. When you hear about this trend, your first thought will be “This is stupid” or “Who would even try something like this?”

Yet it’s out there and young men are actually doing it. I’m talking about the latest ridiculous trend called ‘bone smashing’. The trend involves repeatedly smashing one’s cheekbones or jawbones with a hard object like a hammer, to create micro-fractures in the hope that the bone structure will heal in a more attractive shape - the much desired chiselled jawline.

While some of the videos users claim to actually be participating in the nonsensical trend, the majority of the videos appear to be of men speaking out against this ridiculous practice. The hashtag #bonesmashing has 261.9 million views on TikTok. Dr Prem Tripathi, a plastic surgeon in San Francisco, took to the video app to advise against it, saying: “I honestly never thought I’d have to come on here and say this, but please don’t intentionally break the bones in your face.”