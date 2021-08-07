Prioritise self-care this Women's Month

As natural caregivers, most women tend to care more for others and forget about themselves. So, if you’re a woman who gives more and receives less, it’s time to prioritise yourself this Women’s Month. Put yourself first and focus on self-care.

Su-Marie Annandale, Clere brand manager, shares tips to help you prioritise self-care from today: Be kind to yourself: You are doing the best you can. Stop comparing yourself to others. Run your race at your pace and be kind to yourself. Keep it real: If your to-do list (whether work or personal life) is overwhelming then why not each evening identify the top three things you want to achieve the next day? Breaking it down into small, achievable steps will ensure you tick things off and feel a sense of achievement.

Feed your soul: Read books, exercise, eat good food, anything to feed your soul. Speak to yourself with kindness: Watch your tongue. Never speak negatively about yourself, even as a joke. Even when you are feeling down, talk to yourself as you would your best friend on her worst day. Step back from social media: Sometimes, you have to take a break from social media because nice as it is, it can be too sometimes.