Priyanka Chopra doesn't want luxury Hollywood beauty routines to ruin her 'money-maker' face. Picture: Reuters

Priyanka Chopra keeps her skincare simple as she doesn't want luxury Hollywood routines to ruin her "money-maker" face. The "Isn't It Romantic" star is very "careful" about her beauty routine because she doesn't want to do anything "crazy" that could ruin her looks.

She told "Entertainment Tonight": "I'm a little particular about what goes on my face 'cause the money maker, you know, I want to be a little bit careful.

"I prefer to be old school. Moisturizer, facials, like, take care of your skin kind of thing. Lots of water, hydration."

Priyanka Chopra doesn't want expensive beauty routines ruining her skin. Picture: Instagram

The 37-year-old actress - who is married to Nick Jonas - spoke up at Beautycon to urge cosmetics companies to promote diversity and insisted it is time to go "beyond conversations" about the subject.

She said: "Beauty as diversity should not be a conversation. It should be normal. So I feel like we need to go beyond the conversations now and actually see it represented and you see that in a lot of people and a lot of representation in marketing and advertising, but I think we need to go beyond it for sure."

The "Baywatch" actress credits travelling around the globe for opening her eyes on the endless types of beauty and the cultures within it.

Priyanka continued: "I've been really exposed to that, which I think instills a sense of confidence in me that no matter what you look like, there is a beauty there and it's the loss of someone else if they can't see it."

And the "Quantico" star wants young girls to have the confidence and power that many previous generations never had.

She said: "I mean, find your confidence, you know, instead of looking for it in other people's validation. I think that's most important is to look in the mirror and be like, 'I'm good with me. It does not matter what anyone else says.

"What you feel like when you walk out in the morning is the most important. Good, bad or ugly by the way. Really. I don't feel great all day, every day and even when you feel bad, it's okay to feel bad, it's okay to be vulnerable."