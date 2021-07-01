Priyanka Chopra named Max Factor global ambassador

Priyanka Chopra has been named the new global ambassador and creative collaborator for Max Factor. The “Quantico” star's new role as the brand's creative collaborator will see her front a series of major beauty campaigns and product launches, beginning with a promotional push for the Facefinity All Day Flawless Airbrush Finish 3in1 Foundation, and she's "proud" to be associated with the cosmetics house.

She said: “A brand with a rich heritage that spans more than 100 years, Max Factor is behind the most iconic and effortless beauty transformations in pop culture, and I am honoured to be collaborating as their new global ambassador. “Confidence can be someone’s most powerful asset, and it’s important to trust that your beauty products will deliver. “From make-up artists to people all over the globe, I know I’m in good company in sharing my excitement for Max Factor’s new product launches and I’m proud to be part of the brand’s next chapter.”

The cosmetics firm see Priyanka as the ideal face for their journey of transformation. Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer at COTY said: "Priyanka is the modern embodiment of our diverse Max Factor audience, and a champion of the empowerment that comes with transformation.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with her and know we will be able to achieve so many extraordinary things together.” The “Baywatch” actress - who is married to Nick Jonas - was hands-on when it came to her first campaign for Max Factor as she was keen to ensure the creative spot launching the FaceFinity All Day Flawless Airbrush Finish 3in1 Foundation was authentic to her voice and personal experience of the product.