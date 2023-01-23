Receding hairline is not only a men’s issue – women suffer too

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe Losing your hair might cause you to lose confidence and cause emotional stress.

There are several reasons your hairline could be receding: family history, stress, inadequate nutrition, excess perspiration, illness, age, medications, and hormonal changes. Some of the causes of hair loss are difficult to treat but many are under our control and, to some extent, can be reversed. There are a lot of medical treatments available but why choose extreme measures when you can try natural ways to treat your problem?

Here are some natural solutions for receding hairline, according to Blossom Kochhar: 1. The right diet can promote hair growth. A dietitian can help you to formulate a healthy meal plan, one that is high in protein and iron. Including fish, meat, and pulses in your diet can bring a lot of changes. Consuming a quality multivitamin daily will help to boost your nutrition levels, which will in turn promote hair growth.

2. There is nothing that a good oil massage can't cure. Several oils are commonly used to promote hair growth. Although bhringraj oil isn't one that you hear about every day, it is popular in Ayurveda therapy. This oil has the best reputation for being good for your hair. It helps to treat dandruff and dry scalp, reduce hair loss, increase blood circulation, add sheen, promote hair growth, and may even prevent premature greying. Warm it up, massage it into your scalp and roots, keep it on for 30 minutes and rinse off

3. Over-treated hair is more prone to falling out. Choose your hair products wisely as the chemicals found in dyes and styling products can damage your hair. Do your research and consult a specialist for advice. There are some natural solutions for receding hairline. Picture: Pexels Take extra care of your hair in winter and use home-made hair masks such as banana mixed with milk or cream to moisturise your hair and prevent breakage. 4. Aloe vera has long been used for treating hair loss and hair thinning. It also soothes the scalp and conditions hair. It can reduce dandruff and unblock hair follicles clogged with excess oil.

You can apply pure aloe vera gel to your scalp and hair a few times per week. You can also use shampoo and conditioner that contain aloe vera. 5. If you can handle the smell of onion juice, you may find that the benefits are worth it. Onion juice has been to promote hair growth and successfully treat patchy alopecia areata – an autoimmune condition in which the body attacks the hair follicles and causes hair loss.

Onion juice is also thought to improve circulation. A 2015 study with animals showed improved keratinocyte growth factor, an important mediator of hair follicle development and growth. Blend a few onions and squeeze out the juice. Apply the juice to your scalp and hair and leave it in for at least 15 minutes before shampooing. 6. Regular exercise and reduced stress levels help minimise hair loss. Stress and anxiety are major causes of hair loss.

Being stressed or having a shock to the system can disrupt the natural growth and rest cycle of the follicle, causing hair to stop growing or fall out. 7. Essential oils should be your best friend if you are suffering from receding hairline. These oils are used in homeopathic medicines as they have very few side effects and are beneficial for hair health. Rosemary, lavender, juniper, peppermint, lemongrass, and tea tree oils have non-inflammatory properties. They help to fight against bacterial infections of the scalp such as dandruff.