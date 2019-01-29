Kim Kardashian West has launched her first red lipstick called, “Classic Red”. (Instagram)

With Valentine’s day just around the corner, the colour red is popping up everywhere. The fiery colour has always been associated with love and passion. Women love wearing red because it makes them feel powerful and sexy.

The easiest way to add a pop of red to your everyday look is with a lick of red lipstick. Red lipstick is a classic and essential makeup item. All women should have that one red lipstick they can whip out of their bag at any time.

So when new red lippies pop up on the beauty scene us ladies can get super excited. Here are a few fiery reds that are getting us all hot under the collar.

Last week KKW Beauty launched their first red lipstick. A bold move away from their usual nude and peachy lipsticks their founder Kim Kardashian is famous for. The shade is called “Classic Red”, is said to be Kim’s version of the classic red lip.

Sister Kylie Jenner is has created a Valentine’s Day collection that features three different sets containing a liquid lipstick, a liner, and a high gloss. The Soulmate lip set which contains the “Call Me” red liquid lipstick is the one we have our eye on.

MAC’s Matte Ruby Woo is the ultimate red. It suits any skin tone and will never date. It’s legendary!

Ruby Woo and four other iconic MAC reds have received a makeover to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in the Limited Edition MAC Lucky Red collection.

Each piece in this collection is gorgeously packaged in high shine red casings adorned with lotus flowers.

Chinese Lunar New Year in the Limited Edition MAC Lucky Red collection. (Instagram)

Fenty Beauty’s Stunna lip paint might not be something new but it certainly desires a mention.

It’s sassy yet classy red, long lasting liquid lipstick with a soft matte finish. A shade of red that looks great on all skin tones.



