Red lipstick is iconic – tips on how to pick the perfect shade

Ever since I can remember, my mom never left the house without swiping on some red lipstick. In fact, she wore it even when she stayed home. I might not wear red lipstick every day, but there’s always one in my handbag.

Red lipstick will forever be a classic. Make-up trends will come and go but if you have the right shade of red, you will never be out of style. Red lipstick when never go out of style. Picture: Pexels Adrienne Andersen Although many women are apprehensive about wearing red lipstick because they find it too bold, once you’ve worn it, you will never look back. Finding that perfect shade can sometimes be daunting. It took me years to finally find one I love. MAC Cosmetic’s Ruby Woo matte lipstick is iconic and suits just about everyone.

Tips on finding that perfect shade: Determine your skin's undertone The first step is to determine your skin's undertone. Your skin can have warm, cool, or neutral undertones.

If you have warm undertones, your skin has a yellow or golden hue. If you have cool undertones, your skin has a pink, red or blue hue. If you have neutral undertones, you skin has a combination of a warm and cool hue.

Choose the right shade of red Once you know your skin's undertone, you can choose the right shade of red lipstick. If you have a warm undertone, opt for a red lipstick with orange or yellow undertones, such as coral or brick red.

If you have warm undertones, you should opt for red lipsticks such brick red. Unsplash Juliana Malta If you have cool undertones, opt for a red lipstick with blue or pink undertones, such as cherry or raspberry red. If you have cool undertones, you should opt for red lipsticks with blue undertones. Picture: Pexels Pavel Danilyuk If you have neutral undertones, you can wear both warm and cool shades of red. Choose the right formula

Red lipsticks come in various formulas, such as matte, satin and glossy. Matte lipsticks provide a long-lasting and bold finish. While this is striking, matte lipstick can dry out your lips if you don’t prep your lips before applying it. Matte lipstick last longer. Picture: Unsplash Thought Catalog Satin lipsticks provide a creamy and comfortable finish but may not last as long as matte.

Glossy lipsticks provide a shiny and hydrating finish, but they can be more high-maintenance and need to be reapplied constantly. You have to apply glossy lipstick often. Picture: Pexels Tainá Bernard Consider the occasion When picking red lipstick, you should also consider the occasion. If you're going for a bold and dramatic look, choose a bright and vibrant shade of red.