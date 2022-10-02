Rethink skin-care choices by choosing brands that are environment-friendly

By Chandni Goyal With beauty now one of the most talked-about market sectors, it's no surprise that skin care has become a major force.

And with consumers becoming more and more concerned about what they’re putting on their skin, there’s no end to the skin-care products hitting store shelves. These days, it seems everything is fair game for the skin-care industry: oils, serums, lotions, creams, and pretty much anything else you can think of. This has created an incredibly fragmented market, especially when it comes to target customers. Are you constantly looking for something natural, hydrating, and as per your skin type? It can be tricky to find something that works for your specific skin type because there are so many options on the market.

Here’s a breakdown of the three skin-care industry keys that can unlock a cleaner, greener and better tomorrow: 1 Rethink while making choices Be mindful of our choices and how they affect not just our skin as a customer, but the entire ecosystem. Most skincare products on the market are, unfortunately, loaded with all sorts of questionable chemicals.

Not only do many of them damage your skin, but they pollute the Earth. It’s important to remember that skin care is not just about taking good care of your skin – it's about taking good care of the wider ecosystem too. After all, your skin is just one part of the environment that is being affected. Skin care has become a major force in the world of beauty. Picture: Pexels/ Mikhail Nilov For example, while the process of harvesting various oils needed in skin-care products, or the preservatives used in many of these, may seem harmless at first, it’s important to keep an eye on their potential impact on the ecosystem.

After all, the Earth is already suffering from a variety of different issues – we don’t need skin-care products to add to this burden. While it may seem like a lot to keep in mind while making choices, it is essential if we want to have a cleaner, greener and better tomorrow. 2. Reduce any negative imprint

Reduce wastage or any negative footprint while making choices – for example, use products that do not require too much water use, so there is less water wastage, or use recyclable packaging so the carbon footprint is reduced. This is to promote and restore a sustainable ecosystem.The skin-care industry is one of the most polluting industries out there, so it’s crucial that we do everything we can to reduce our carbon footprint. Thankfully, a lot of brands are starting to catch on to this – and are making efforts to reduce their carbon footprint by making products with recyclable packaging, and reducing their water use.

For example, when it comes to packaging, many brands are now opting for more recyclable materials like cardboard boxes instead of plastic containers, sustainable glass and sustainable bioresin tubes, and some convert all plastic bottles to recycled plastic to achieve the goal of eliminating the use of virgin plastic. This way, not only are the brands reducing their carbon footprint, but they are encouraging their customers to be more eco-friendly too. When it comes to water, some brands are designing products that require less water to be used or even contain ingredients that are water-saving, such as hyaluronic acid.

3. Choose eco-friendly solutions Choose brands that are environment-friendly, that use organic ingredients in place or natural or chemical base, that are cruelty-free, ethically sourced, and work towards the upliftment of society overall. While brands have made great strides in reducing their carbon footprint, it’s important to think about what these brands stand for as a company.

While it’s great that they are reducing their carbon footprint, it’s not worth anything if the brand isn’t doing anything else positive for the world or if they are actively harming it. When choosing a skin-care brand, look for a brand that is ethically sourced, cruelty-free, and that works towards the upliftment of society overall, whether it’s through charitable donations, or giving back to local communities. This way, not only are you getting a product that is ethically sourced, cruelty-free, and environmentally friendly, but you are also supporting a brand that is working towards a better world.