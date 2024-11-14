Retinol v Tretinoin: which is right for your skin?

Retinol and tretinoin are some of the trending products in the beauty industry. Although they may sound similar, these products are different. Speaking to Dr Azza Halim, a skincare expert she explained in detail the difference between the two products and their benefits.

“Retinol is a derivative from vitamin A, commonly used in skin care products for anti-ageing and skin-renewing properties. “The mechanism of action is through stimulating the production of new skin cells and promoting cell turnover for renewed collagen production. “It also regulates oil production, helps fade hyperpigmentation, tightens pores, and evens out skin texture,” explained Halim.

Also derived from Vitamin A, tretinoin is much stronger than over-the-counter retinol. It speeds up the natural process of cell turnover to shed dead skin cells more quickly and replace them with new cells. “It is beneficial for both inflammatory and non-inflammatory acne and stimulates collagen production thereby minimizing fine lines and wrinkles. “Yet given its strength, it can cause side effects like redness, dryness, peeling, and increased sensitivity to sunlight, especially during the initial weeks of use,” said Halim.

Both retinol and tretinoin help renew the skin. Picture: Pexels. Since tretinoin is more potent, it is usually harsher on sensitive skin and the best option would be retinol because it can also be converted into retinoic acid by the skin, which makes it less potent and gentler. “It is generally not recommended to use both retinol and tretinoin together, as that can increase the risk of irritation, redness, and peeling due to their similar mechanisms. “Less is more; therefore, combining both does not provide added benefits since tretinoin is already more potent,” the doctor explained.

“Anyone new to skincare should start with retinol as it is generally more suitable than tretinoin. “Retinol is milder and less likely to cause significant irritation when starting. It allows beginners to build up their skin’s tolerance before moving to stronger products like tretinoin which is more potent, resulting in intense irritation.” When adding retinol to your skincare routine, you need to start slow and apply it at least two to three times a week and increase frequency as skin builds tolerance.