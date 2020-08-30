Revealed: The world’s most Instagrammable perfume bottles
The wait is over, the world’s most Instagrammable perfumes have been revealed.
On this list, 20 perfumes appeared to be the most liked on Instagram and Kim Kardashians's was recognised three times.
A perfume is not just a scent that you wear to smell good, it’s something that defines your personality and it most cases, it’s a statement-making item.
OnBuy Fragrances analysed globally recognised perfume brands and entered them into Instagram to see which scent is the most Instagramable and Miss Dior Cherrie Eau De Parfum came in at number one with a whopping 33.4K hashtags.
The bootylicious Kim K ranked in at number two with 16.5K hashtags and was followed by Blue Sapphire Boadicea The Victorious with 13.3k hashtags.
Aqua Allegoria Guerlain came fourth place with 11k hashtags while Fresh Couture Moschino took the fifth spot with 7.2K hashtags.
With 4.8K hashtags, Flowebomb Fireworks by Viktor and Rolf took the 6th position and was followed by Angel Nova Eau de Parfum Spray Thierry Mugler with 3.3K hashtags.
Valentina Pink Eau de Parfum by Valentino was ranked number 8 with 2.2K hashtags, Good Girl Legere Eau De Parfum Carolina Herrera 2K hashtags and Eau So Decadent by March Jacobs came 10th place with 1.9K hashtags.
Other perfumes that made it to the list include Hilton Rosé Rush, Decadence, KKW Diamon Kim, BONBON, The Key Eau da Parfum, Trouble in Heaven, KKW x Kris, Meow, and Gold Fresh Couture.