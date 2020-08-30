Revealed: The world’s most Instagrammable perfume bottles

The wait is over, the world’s most Instagrammable perfumes have been revealed.

On this list, 20 perfumes appeared to be the most liked on Instagram and Kim Kardashians's was recognised three times.

A perfume is not just a scent that you wear to smell good, it’s something that defines your personality and it most cases, it’s a statement-making item.

OnBuy Fragrances analysed globally recognised perfume brands and entered them into Instagram to see which scent is the most Instagramable and Miss Dior Cherrie Eau De Parfum came in at number one with a whopping 33.4K hashtags.

The bootylicious Kim K ranked in at number two with 16.5K hashtags and was followed by Blue Sapphire Boadicea The Victorious with 13.3k hashtags.