REVIEW: Dominatrix-inspired aesthetic for a spa bar is unusual yet exciting

The Grotto Spa Bar at the Mangwanani Signature Spa hosted its grand opening last night held at The Capital. Welcoming the guests, owner Marc Wachsberger said: “What you are witnessing here tonight is a manifestation of unique dreams come to life. We are not like other places where you come for treatment, get pampered, and leave right away.”

He went on to say that the idea is to let you simmer. You can go for a drink before your treatment or to the pool or even a jacuzzi, for that matter, or have a Turkish bath if you like. I was taken aback at the realisation that it’s not your typical spa. It’s somewhat normal to walk into a spa, and the aesthetic is white, airy, and bright. However, the dom-inspired aesthetic is everything that exudes power. Dark, relaxing, definitely not your usual vanilla setting. Black is renowned for being incredibly flexible, just stunningly timeless, and instantly modernises any space. In a private space like a bathroom or bedroom, it's a little simpler to make this risky move, but doing so elsewhere, no less a spa, definitely needs you to know your thing.

Holding such power is a privilege, but it requires you to surrender control. It's a place where you can hide away from the world and hit reset, which is what inspired the idea, said Wachsberger. The Grotto Spa “When I dreamt of a hideout, I thought, why not do it in the basement of a five-star hotel, a place where you can socialise, have date night, a bachelorette party, and also a bachelor party for you too, gentlemen. We all went through hell during covid.” You don’t have to feel excluded if you don't fit the stereotype of what is "cool." Other areas of your life can be as beautiful by encouraging individualism. A distinctive collection of traits that sets you apart is acceptable in a world that directly forces you to be like everyone else.

I cannot fault minimalism. Its simplicity luxuriated, the cream and white aesthetic, although mainstream, it's not for everyone. So to pull off what I and many others witnessed, you have to have something unique. A lot of spas around offer a calming white minimalistic aesthetic, which is soothing. The industry is dedicated to making people feel and look their best! But making something a success takes a lot more than putting together beautiful decor. Although much deeper than that, and like many others, people will genuinely judge the book by its cover. Pleased by the cover, I turned a few pages in the book, and the spa was phenomenal. One feature that stood out besides the heavenly hands that were on my neck and feet were the sleeping pods, dark cosy little pockets with ceiling twinkle lights, which made me feel like I was back in a nursery.

