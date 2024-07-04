Ride the wave of glamour: HollywoodBets Durban July beauty and fashion tips for a show-stopping look

HollywoodBets Durban July is one of the most extravagant events, celebrated for its horse racing, fashion, and vibrant atmosphere. This year's theme, "ride the wave," encourages creativity and fun.

To help you look your best, IOL Lifestyle spoke to professional makeup artist Nelisiwe Jane Nhlapo to provide a few tips on essential beauty and fashion tips to ensure that one slays one of the biggest events of the year. – Prep your skin for a flawless base Prepping your skin according to your skin type is crucial for a flawless makeup application. Here are some tips:

Oily Skin: Use a mattifying primer to control shine and create a smooth base. Dry Skin: Opt for a hydrating primer to ensure your skin stays moisturised. All Skin Types: Don't forget to apply sunscreen with SPF 50+ to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

– Long-lasting make-up tips Ensure your makeup stays put all day with these steps. Proper Skin Prep: Follow all skin prep steps diligently. Long-Wearing Products: Choose long-wearing or waterproof foundations, eyeliners, mascaras, and concealers.

Setting Makeup: Use a translucent powder to set your foundation and concealer, absorbing excess oil and ensuring longevity. Don’t Touch Your Face: Minimise touching your face to prevent transferring oils and dirt, which can cause makeup to break down. – Embrace the Theme This year's theme, "ride the wave," is exciting as it applies to both men and women. We encourage everyone to get creative and have fun with their looks.

Nhlapo advises HollywoodBets Durban July attendees to experiment with colours like white and blue makeup contrasts. Picture: Supplied Women: Experiment with colours like white and blue makeup contrasts. Try bold hairstyles, such as those inspired by ‘Bridgerton’, and remember to keep it in line with the horse racing vibe. Men: Explore body art make-up, whether on your face or elsewhere, to add a unique touch to your look. – Top 5 Tips to Achieve the Perfect Look Here are five essential tips to ensure you achieve the perfect look for HollywoodBets Durban July.

Collaborate with Your Stylist or Makeup Artist: Follow the theme and work closely with your stylist or MUA. Pay Attention to Your Hair: Your hairstyle is a crucial part of your overall look. Trust the Process: It’s not always about how expensive your makeup is. Believe in the process and your stylist’s expertise.

Stay Hydrated and Maintain a Balanced Diet: Drinking water and eating a balanced diet will help keep your skin healthy. Wear Sunscreen: Regardless of the season, always wear sunscreen. Complement it with a nice lip oil to keep your lips moisturised. Professional makeup artist Nelisiwe Jane Nhlapo advises HollywoodBets Durban July attendees to not be afraid to use colours and express your artistic side. Picture: Supplied Nhlapo adds; "This year, we want to see creatives showcasing their talents. Don’t be afraid to use colours and express your artistic side. Enjoy the event and ride the wave of creativity!"