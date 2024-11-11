Rihanna celebrates Caribbean roots at Fenty Beauty Launch

Rihanna’s fans can forget about getting new music because her focus is on her beauty brand right now. At the recent Fenty Beauty Caribbean launch in her hometown in Barbados, Rihanna revealed that music was the tool she used to get where she wanted to be.

“I got into the industry through music and I will say music was the thing that got the attention, but God had other plans for me. “And I was able to create in ways that were very sincere, genuine, organic and authentic to the things that I love. “So it doesn’t feel like a job but when you bring it home … I cannot express what this day means for me, to be able to celebrate with the people who deserve it the most,” she said.

The mother of two who has always carried her Caribbean roots with pride said if it wasn’t for her country, she wouldn’t have been able to create a successful beauty brand. Rihanna taking selfies with a fan at the recent Fenty Beauty launch in Barbados. Picture: Instagram. “To the community that has always propelled me to the next phase and given me the strength and the brains. You guys have always inspired me, everything about my brand. “Fenty Skin has been inspired by my people, my family and my friends. I love all of you guys,” she added.

And while her products are available in many countries, including South Africa, the Jamaicans are still not pleased that she hasn’t launched there yet. She assured them that it was coming soon but she first had to pay homage to the country that made her. “Coming home is always a pressure, coming home for something as monumental that I can’t even convert into words. I just want to say thank you, thank you to my country,” she said.