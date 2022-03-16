Rihanna says make-up helps her ’feel like a real person’ during her third trimester

Rihanna, 34, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, revealed she is in her third trimester and while she sometimes feels the "glow", she has days when make-up helps her "feel like a real person". The singer told “Elle” magazine: “There's a pregnancy glow. There's also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you're like, oh, do I have to get dressed?

Story continues below Advertisment

“Make-up for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturising and on contouring. The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. “Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your make-up. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways.” Rihanna. Picture: Instagram/fentybeauty The “Diamonds” hitmaker is a huge “Real Housewives” fan, and she pointed to Heather Dubrow and Teresa Giudice's respective approaches to motherhood.

She praised Heather's ability to be "so chic while being a mom", and letting her kids "be who they are". She added: "And that's really inspiring to me. But Teresa from 'Jersey' does not play about her kids. "She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it."

Story continues below Advertisment

The Fenty boss previously revealed she is enjoying experimenting with her pregnancy style.

Story continues below Advertisment

She said: "I’m enjoying having not to worry about covering up my tummy. I like it. I'm enjoying it. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!" Cosmetics and fashion mogul Rihanna also explained that make-up has helped her to feel more confident during her pregnancy.

Story continues below Advertisment