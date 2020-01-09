Rihanna set to launch Fenty Full Frontal mascara









Rihanna. Picture: Instagram Rihanna is ready to "dominate the mascara game" with the latest product addition to her Fenty Beauty range.

The "Work" hitmaker is expanding her Fendy Beauty product range with the introduction of her Full Frontal Mascara later this month.

She announced on her Instagram and Twitter accounts: "Ya done know that @fentybeauty was coming to dominate the mascara game too!! #FULLFRONTALMASCARA (sic)"





A post on the Fenty Beauty Instagram account also gave further details about the "longwearing" formula, including its "unique brush".





They wrote: "It's time we get into some lashes! Our new #FULLFRONTALMASCARA is designed to give you a fully exposed lash with our unique flat-to-fat brush that volumizes, lengthens, and curls! Pick yours up on JANUARY 16 at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, @bootsuk, and #SephorainJCP!





"Flat to fat just like dat! We're bringin' you our #FULLFRONTALMASCARA in a water-resistant, sweat-resistant, and longwearing formula with a unique brush that loads and lifts lashes on the fat side, and defines and curls them on the flat side! Get it when it drops on January 16 at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, @bootsuk, and #SephorainJCP (sic)"









Meanwhile, Rihanna's makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, recently praised the 31-year-old singer's beauty range and admitted she always uses it on the star.





She said: "Sometimes when traveling with Rihanna, we land and have to go straight to a media event, and my job is to make sure everyone looks good. I love using the new Hydrating Longwear Foundation by Fenty Beauty: I know that it's going to have longevity and be very durable, but it also has moisturising properties that are great for dried-out skin after a flight."





Priscilla also praised the versatility of Fenty's Match Stix make-up sticks, which she always has in her make-up bag.





She said: "I also love Fenty's Match Stix magnetised makeup sticks because they're multipurpose, and I like to bring things with me that are multi-use so I don't have to overpack. The matte version has the more creamy shades that I can use for contouring and highlighting, as well as a concealer, but the shimmer shades are great for blush, eyeshadow, or as a lip color.



