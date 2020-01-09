Rihanna set to launch Fenty Full Frontal mascara
It’s time we get into some lashes! Our new #FULLFRONTALMASCARA is designed to give you a fully exposed lash with our unique flat-to-fat brush that volumizes, lengthens, and curls! Pick yours up on JANUARY 16 at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, @bootsuk, and #SephorainJCP!
