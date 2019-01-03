Singer Rihanna. (Instagram)

The 30-year-old 'Work' hitmaker revealed via her YouTube channel that she was coming to rescue her fans "busted" post New Year skin with with the launch of her new Pro Filt'r Concealer - to match her line of foundations - which will be available in 50 shades to suit every skin tone.

Speaking on Fenty Beauty By Rihanna on New Year's Day (01.01.19), she joked: "Half of y'all looking busted. We are here, Fenty Beauty to the rescue.

"We are making a brand new concealer so as long as you know your pro-filt'r shade, we have a corresponding concealer to match and you don't even have to figure it out."

The highly-anticipated concealer will be released alongside 10 additional shades of the Pro Filt'r Foundation line, bringing its total to 50 shades also, and the star admitted the dark circle remover is like a "filter" for your face.

She added: "I put it on the brush if I'm having the early morning after a long night. Especially with a formula like this that dries down and mattifies eventually, you expect it to start getting tacky and picking up but this formula does not. It's almost like a filter, no caking, no creasing."

Also announcing the news on Instagram, Fenty Beauty wrote: "50 creamy, creaseproof, and longwearing shades of #PROFILTRCONCEALER are dropping for the new year! Get ready to cover your bags, dark circles, pimples, hyperpigmentation, and sins ! Available at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP on January 11! #THECURE (sic)"

Shop the new launches on January 11 on fentybeauty.com and Sephora.