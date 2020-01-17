Rihanna's Fenty Full Frontal mascara was a long time in the making









Rihanna. Picture: Instagram Rihanna has been working on her Full Frontal mascara from "the very beginning", according to Priscilla Ono, Global Makeup Artist for Fenty Beauty. Priscilla Ono, Global Makeup Artist for Fenty Beauty, has revealed that the new volume, lift and curl mascara - which was unveiled this week - has taken Rihanna a "long time" to develop and everyone is "very excited" about it. She said: "I think this is the thing people are excited about, because I think they thought we were going to launch with it first. "This is something that usually comes at the get-go. But it was something we were working on at the very beginning. And Rihanna was working on this way at the beginning. But she's so particular that it took a long time for her to develop.

"She's very much into mascaras that don't look grey and she hates when they turn grey. So this is actually the blackest it can get, and it has a really nice shine to it, so it makes your lashes look healthy and pretty."

And the 31-year-old singer likes "trying and inventing new things" with her makeup line and would always urge people to use her products for whatever they choose rather than necessarily when they were intended for.

She added: "For her, she doesn't use products based on what they're used for. She doesn't go, 'This shadow is only for your eyes.' No, she'll use it as a highlighter, she'll use it anywhere. That's how she wants her makeup to be. She wants you to have fun and explore and be your own artist. We are always trying and inventing new things."

And Priscilla has vowed that Fenty would only get "better and cooler".

She told E! News: "Fenty is only gonna get better, cooler and easier for you to do your makeup. Because, for Rihanna, she just wants you to have a good time while you're doing your makeup. It shouldn't be complicated either, it should be fun."