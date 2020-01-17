Rihanna has been working on her Full Frontal mascara from "the very beginning", according to Priscilla Ono, Global Makeup Artist for Fenty Beauty.
Priscilla Ono, Global Makeup Artist for Fenty Beauty, has revealed that the new volume, lift and curl mascara - which was unveiled this week - has taken Rihanna a "long time" to develop and everyone is "very excited" about it.
She said: "I think this is the thing people are excited about, because I think they thought we were going to launch with it first.
"This is something that usually comes at the get-go. But it was something we were working on at the very beginning. And Rihanna was working on this way at the beginning. But she's so particular that it took a long time for her to develop.