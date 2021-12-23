Rolene Strauss commemorates 7 years since she was crowned Miss World

This December marks seven years since Rolene Strauss was crowned Miss World at an event held at the ExCeL London in London, UK. Strauss was the third South African woman to win the title after Penelope Anne Coelen in 1958 and Anneline Kriel in 1974.

Taking to Instagram, the beauty queen expressed how grateful she was for the opportunity that changed her life. This year, former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida was the one who represented South Africa at the 70th Miss World pageant. Her Beauty With A Purpose project, Mindful Mondays, won along with India, England, Kenya, the Philippines and the USA. "When I stood on the Miss South Africa stage more than a year ago, I pledged to start a mindful movement, and over the past year, we did just that! Through Mindful Mondays and Shudu finds her Magic, we have created a space for so many to share their stories, to listen, to learn and to start the journey towards mental health and well-being."