Soweto-born actress Natasha Thahane has been announced as the new face of Garnier Even & Matte. The big reveal was announced at a special event held on Thursday morning at Barazza Restaurant in Bryanston, Joburg.
The decision to choose Thahane as the ambassador came after the brand decided to stick to its tradition of being represented by South African phenomenal women.
Previously, the brand was represented by renowned actress, producer and businesswoman, Connie Ferguson, as well as model and TV personality, Zizo Tshwete.