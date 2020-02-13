SA actress Natasha Thahane is the new face of Garnier











Soweto-born actress Natasha Thahane has been announced as the new face of Garnier Even & Matte. The big reveal was announced at a special event held on Thursday morning at Barazza Restaurant in Bryanston, Joburg. The decision to choose Thahane as the ambassador came after the brand decided to stick to its tradition of being represented by South African phenomenal women.

Previously, the brand was represented by renowned actress, producer and businesswoman, Connie Ferguson, as well as model and TV personality, Zizo Tshwete.





Gainier's marketing manager Theresa van Rooyen said that picking Thahane was a natural choice. "We chose the stunning Natasha because we wanted a truly South African woman who was deeply rooted in culture, and who was both inspirational and aspirational for young South African women. Natasha is a natural and authentic, and truly represents what Garnier stands for as a brand- beauty that connects people," commented Van Rooyen.





The 24-year-old who plays Katlego in the Mzansi Magic local series "Lockdown" said she is committed to working with young people as well as socially and environmentally conscious brands.





"I am passionate about students and want to make a difference in their lives. I also genuinely care about our planet and the state it's in, and want to ensure that the next generation has a habitable, sustainable earth to live in. So it is important for me to work with brands that are committed to making a difference in our world and Garnier is such a brand," said Thahane.





The event was also attended by Thahane's family, including her mother and grandmother.





In her new role as the ambassador of the brand, Thahane will mainly represent Garnier Skin Active Even & Matte.