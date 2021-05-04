SA hopes for second shot at Miss Universe title as Natasha Joubert jets off to US

Pageant queens from across the universe will be competing for the most coveted title when reigning Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, crowns her successor at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida in a matter of days.

The 69th Miss Universe pageant will take place on May 16 and Miss Universe South Africa Natasha Joubert, 23, is hoping to bring the crown back home.

Joubert, who left the country on Monday, was chosen to represent Mzansi during a Miss South Africa pageant last year. The B.Comm graduate said she was fully prepared for the glamorous event ahead.

“I have been looking forward to this event from the moment of my crowning and will carry the Miss Universe South Africa title with pride. I know that I have big shoes to fill following in the footsteps of both Zozi, Tamaryn Green who was first runner-up in 2018 and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Miss Universe 2017.”

Joubert’s national costume has been designed by celebrity designer Gert-Johan Coetzee. The fabric wings of her gown have been printed with drawings by local children and sow their interpretation of the national lockdown and the devastation of covid-19 in their lives.

“The children were amazing and came up with images that truly reflect the regulations of lockdown; some funny, others poignant and meaningful. A number drew the usual pre-school child’s image of the family, only the mum, dad and brothers and sisters were drawn far apart to show social distancing,” said Joubert.

Coetzee explained that the aim was to create a garment uniquely South African and meaningful.

“That is why we decided to take sketches from local children, to portray how they currently see the state of the world in their own ‘words’. We took their actual sketches, digitised them and printed them on white flowy fabric and created an angelic silhouette for Natasha to symbolise overcoming hardship through guidance.”

The show will be broadcast live on 1 Magic (DStv Channel 103) and replayed in prime time.

South Africans are encouraged to download the Miss Universe official app and to vote Joubert into the Top 21.

Sunday Tribune