Bonnie Mbuli. Picture: Twitter

Local actress and television presenter Bonnie Mbuli has finally revealed her make-up range, a collaboration with the renowned international brand, Yardley. The 40-year-old beauty unveiled the BonnieXYardley on her different official social media platforms on Monday.

Yardley Colour brings you the essence of Bonnie’s effortless elegance in a simple yet refined makeup range, consisting of 17 colour cosmetic products.

"When this opportunity to collaborate with Yardley came about, I was truly elated at the thought of collaborating with such a credible brand, it is truly a match made in heaven, Yardley’s Brand characteristics truly complement mine in that it is a classic, trusted brand whose authenticity has stood the test of time. That is precisely how I see myself in the world," shared the former Afternoon Express presenter on her Instagram account.

Many industry friends and fans including singer Thandiswa Mazwai, veteran radio and television host Shado Twala and media personality Mel Bala took to the comment section to congratulatory Mbuli on the great milestone.

"My favorite part of the process was naming the colors in my BonnieXYardley range, pictured here wearing my “Dessert” Stayfast Nail Vinyl and “Bonbizzle” Red Intense Matte lipstick," Mbuli shared on her latest post.









Speaking to Sunday Indy in April, Mbuli who recently joined the cast of the much anticipated BBC One series called Noughts and Crosses, revealed there are still more projects up her sleeve in 2019.

“There’s always a new path to discover, we don’t all have to travel the same route to get there. I’ve had a really fulfilling career and I’m super proud and grateful for all I’ve achieved. I’ll also be focusing on my acting; there are some projects cooking which I can’t unveil yet, but let’s just say, this is my year, God has really blessed me,” she told the publication.

Mbuli's new make up range is currently available at local leading cosmetic retailers nationwide.



