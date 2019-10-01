South African made sunscreen brand, Island Tribe has re-branded to be more appealing not only to surfers but everyone exposed to the sun.

At an event recently held at The Capital on Park in Sandton, the brand launched its new look, as well new products - including the kid’s sunscreen.

“We all live under the same sun, and we all deserve sun protection from today’s severe UV exposure,” Garth Maart, Brand Manager: Personal Care, Adcock Ingram, explains.

“With South Africa having the second highest incidence of Skin Cancer in the world, it makes perfect sense to offer Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) endorsed, dermatologist tested, broad-spectrum sun protection for the whole family. Island Tribe ticks all the boxes, and is available through leading pharmacies and retail outlets countrywide.”