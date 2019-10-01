South African made sunscreen brand, Island Tribe has re-branded to be more appealing not only to surfers but everyone exposed to the sun.
At an event recently held at The Capital on Park in Sandton, the brand launched its new look, as well new products - including the kid’s sunscreen.
“We all live under the same sun, and we all deserve sun protection from today’s severe UV exposure,” Garth Maart, Brand Manager: Personal Care, Adcock Ingram, explains.
“With South Africa having the second highest incidence of Skin Cancer in the world, it makes perfect sense to offer Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) endorsed, dermatologist tested, broad-spectrum sun protection for the whole family. Island Tribe ticks all the boxes, and is available through leading pharmacies and retail outlets countrywide.”Island tribe kid's range that is set to launch in October. Picture: supplied.
Island Tribe's vibrant new look is sure to be met with great enthusiasm from adventurous people, as they embrace the broad cross-section of products. In addition to the Light Lotions and Sprays, the After Sun Cooling Gel, the Lip Balm and the Clear Gel Sun Sticks, October will see the launch of two new Island Tribe products. Kids SPF50 Light Lotion 200ml and Kids SPF50 Light Lotion Trigger Spray 300ml will join the tribe.